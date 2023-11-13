'So excited': Talented cricketer seeks improvement after maiden half-century

Talented, determined and always wanting to evolve, emerging Warrnambool teenager Kacey Carman is a cricketer worth keeping an eye on.
The 18-year-old Brierly Northern Raiders youngster, who plays premier cricket with Plenty Valley in Melbourne, scored her first ever half-century in her side's match against Mortlake in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's women's division on Sunday, November 12.
And keen observers both locally and in Melbourne expect plenty more runs to flow off her bat in years to come.
Carman has been playing with her hometown club this season while she focused on exams at Warrnambool College where she graduated from two weeks ago, but confirmed she would return to premier level with the Bats in mid-December - likely the December 10 match against Ringwood.
She said it was a memorable experience making her maiden half-century at home, a 62-ball 50 and being back playing cricket with close mates.
"Considering that's where I started playing cricket, it's been great fun," she said.
"So I've really enjoyed coming back to that and I've really enjoyed being able to support the team.
"I felt I batted well (on Sunday), I was so excited considering it was my first 50 and hopefully I can build on it."
The talented batter, who made 152 runs and took 14 wickets in Plenty Valley's thirds in 2022-23 - her first season at the level - said she was excited to immerse herself back in the environment.
She said she planned to take a gap year in 2024 before heading to university in Geelong the year after, allowing her more time to fully commit to training in Melbourne and improving her game.
"The coaching is at another level, it's absolutely amazing and the girls are so lovely. I've made some great friendships and all of them are just so talented," she said of playing Premier cricket.
"It's been good to be in that environment and learn. Once I head to uni I can be able to train with the Premier club a lot more, that way I can further develop my skills.
"I want to keep growing in Melbourne with Plenty Valley but also coming back and seeing my friends and playing a bit with Brierly when I can."
Carman said she was still working hard on all facets of the game, but believed her batting had improved rapidly over the past few seasons.
"It probably depends what day it is, but my batting has evolved over the years so I'm probably into that more lately," she said.
"I'm just working as hard as I can."
