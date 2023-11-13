The Standard
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
181-year-old bluestone hotel up for grabs, again

By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 14 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 10:05am
The leasehold for Darlington's Elephant Bridge Hotel is up for grabs.
One of the state's oldest hotels is back on the market one year after it was bought and revamped.

