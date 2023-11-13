181-year-old bluestone hotel up for grabs, again

One of the state's oldest hotels is back on the market one year after it was bought and revamped.
The leasehold for Darlington's Elephant Bridge hotel is up for grabs with the price tag of $100,000, plus stock.
Ray White real estate agent Davina Pickles said the 1842-dated bluestone establishment had attracted good interest from outside the region.
"We've had quite a bit of interest," she said.
"It's been mainly from outside of the area including from Geelong and Ballarat-way, but there has been one local."
It comes after Charlie and Lal Mann bought the property in early 2022 for $1.7 million, with plans to revive their childhood memories of growing up with the iconic building.
Venue manager Jordan Waters said the vision was to create a "really wonderful community hub" while also making it family friendly.
The extensive refurbishment contains a front bar, a number of dining areas, an alfresco courtyard, beer garden and function space.
The first floor offers four boutique heritage-style bedrooms, a living room and an office space.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.