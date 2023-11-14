Rapidly growing ageing population: 'We're going to demand new beds in town'

Terang's ageing population will rapidly grow in the next 20 years which is why a solution to the town's lack of aged care beds must be addressed now, a community leader says.
The town has just 15 aged care beds at the Terang-Mortlake Health Service's Mount View Aged Care Facility.
This is compared to a total of 55 beds it had earlier this year before Lyndoch Living's closure of the May Noonan aged care facility.
The findings show the Terang region's aged population is projected to grow significantly in the next 20 years with the 90 to 94-year age bracket the highest-growing demographic between 2023 and 2041 (38 per cent).
"This leaves the town with a significantly reduced number of locally-based aged care beds to accommodate the projected increase in the aged care population over the next 20 years," Mr O'Connor said.
The findings show the increase in the aged population over the next 20 years would be replicated across Corangamite Shire with all age groups over 65 years expected to grow in the next two decades.
The extra demand will put pressure on all aged care providers in the shire and it "is unlikely they will have spare capacity to support Terang".
Mr O'Connor said the existing 15 residential places for a Terang population of 2330 by 2041 was "well below the ratio for any other small towns in the region".
He said the Terang area's overall population was due to increase by five per cent over the next 20 years.
"Whilst our population is growing slowly, our ageing population is growing quite rapidly," Mr O'Connor said.
"In the next 20 years we'll have an extra 14 per cent of people over retirement age. It's a growing demographic."
Mr O'Connor's comments come ahead of a community drop-in session on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 where local residents can share their views about Terang's future aged care needs.
"We want people to come forward and tell us their concerns and we intend to document those and make them part of a later submission to gain funding for a new facility," he said.
"We're trying to build a case to government that we need home care beds in Terang and that genuine consultative input from the local community will help us go a long way to building our case.
"It will be very valuable when we do put our business case and reasons together why we're going to demand we do get new beds in the town."
Mr O'Connor said not only was the town's population set to increase in the next 20 years, people were living longer and the likelihood of dementia rose as people aged.
He said by the age of 90, dementia affected one-in-three people who would require supported accommodation.
"As the population is living longer those issues are becoming bigger issues," he said. "The problem is only going to grow in the future."
"We've had a 40-bed facility that's now gone so obviously there's quite a demand there which is not being met.
"Our residents are having to go to Warrnambool and other places to find beds and there's no new beds around which is quite difficult in itself."
He said elderly residents who lived at Terang disability provider Cooinda, which had between 80 to 90 clients, were also being "ripped away" from the home they knew and placed in aged care facilities across the region, wherever they could find a bed.
"They're at an extremely vulnerable time of their life and they're being pulled from the local community and being sent off where they lose all contact with the local provider.
"It's really daunting for someone in that situation. It's daunting for anyone in an elderly position."
Mr O'Connor said vulnerable elderly residents didn't want to leave their home town to move into care, making it more difficult for ageing and less mobile partners and family and friends to visit centres in outlying areas, he said.
"There's no new beds in the Corangamite area," he said. "I think you'll find there's waiting lists in a lot of places. There's quite a demand. It's not like you'll go somewhere and get something straight away."
Lyndoch Living said in June, 2023 low and declining occupancy combined with chronic staffing difficulties had made operating the May Noonan facility unsustainable.
"May Noonan ran very successfully for 45 years," the former Corangamite Shire mayor and councillor said.
"Up until 2020 (when Lyndoch Living purchased May Noonan) it was full with a waiting list and profitable. It changed hands and for a range of reasons it all fell apart."
He said those unable to make Wednesday's session could share their views online at surveymonkey.com/r/terangagedcare
The drop-in session will be held outside the Terang Co-op on High Street, Terang on November 15, 2023 from 10am to 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.