'Don't underestimate us': New Western Region coach backs country netballers

Western Region's 17 and under coach Stacey O'Sullivan believes an innate ability to "dig deep" will give country players an edge at the Netball Victoria titles in 2024.
The experienced coach will return to the helm of the 17 and under team ahead of the competition, to be held in Bendigo from March 9-11.
Meanwhile, Meagan Forth will stay on as open coach with Kim Jamieson continuing as 15 and under coach.
O'Sullivan, who will look to build on the 17 and under squad's eighth place finish in 2023, said she had a passion for helping expose junior players to higher playing opportunities.
"I think Western Region has a really strong netball presence, we just don't get the opportunities that metropolitan kids get," she said.
"I just think it's really important we can expose kids for talent identification and give them the pathways if they want to pursue something in the future."
O'Sullivan, who has led various Western Region teams in the past, believed players rose to the challenge when given the opportunity.
"We're known to be one of the strongest (regions)," she said. "Country kids are just tougher.
"Metropolitan players are physical but our girls are mentally tough and can dig deep and that's something I've always found.
"The metro girls kind of underestimate country players, they don't know them so they don't respect them as much and we usually shock them I think."
O'Sullivan hoped taking a deep roster to Bendigo would help offset the tournament's unique schedule.
"It's three days of really short games, you've got to have a really deep bench because lactic acid builds up over that weekend," she said.
"You might have seven-to-eight really strong players but if you're not deep you can't succeed because it's just too big a tournament."
O'Sullivan said her squad's preparations for a March tournament would differ to the previous October scheduled tournament.
"Usually the October one you're coming out of your whole netball season, so they're usually in-form," she said.
"Training will be a bit different, it will be a lot more match play and skill-based because it's just getting them prepared for that tournament.
"A lot of the girls, not all, play basketball so that definitely helps their fitness base, and learning how to play all weekend."
Registration for Western Region trials close Friday, November 17, with open trials held on November 18 and December 10 at the Warrnambool Stadium.
Junior trials will run on November 18, November 20 and December 10.
Nominations for umpires are still open.
