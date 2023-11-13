Man awaiting sentencing charged with more serious criminal offences

A Warrnambool man in his early 30s, who already has had sentencing deferred on serious charges, is back in custody accused of more offences.
He was arrested by Warrnambool uniform police officers on Monday, November 13, and remanded in custody.
He already has matters part-heard in front of Warrnambool magistrate Gerard Lethbridge, who is expected to preside over a bail/remand hearing today.
The man has now been charged with causing criminal damage, committing an offence while on bail, unlawful assault and possessing two different illicit drugs.
There was a remand warrant out for the man's arrest.
He was scheduled to appear in the Warrnambool court for sentencing on December 18.
He has other matters listed for mention in the Warrnambool court today and at the Hamilton Magistrates Court on January 10.
The man is well known to police and has a long and colourful criminal history.
He appeared briefly in Portland Magistrates Court on November 14, did not apply for bail ans was remanded in custody.
He'll appear in court again on November 20.
