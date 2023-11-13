Major drug ring dismantling starts with Warrnambool arrest

A 51-year-old Bairnsdale man was charged with trafficking commercial quantity of meth, trafficking cannabis, trafficking GHB, possessing commercial quantity of meth and GHB, multiple counts of burglaries, theft, handling stolen goods, and evading police in a motor vehicle. He was remanded to appear at Bairnsdale Magistrates Court on March 5 next year.

A 32-year-old Bairnsdale woman was charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of meth and GHB, and possessing a commercial quantity of methamphetamine and possession of GHB. She was remanded in custody to appear at the Bairnsdale Magistrates Court on March 6.

A 50-year-old Payneville man was charged with possessing a traffickable quantity of unregistered firearms, two counts of prohibited person possess firearm and unregistered firearm, unlicensed person fail to store firearm in secure manner, handle stolen goods, possess prohibited weapon, possess cannabis, and possess hashish. He was bailed to appear at Bairnsdale Magistrates Court on March 20.

A 31-year-old Eastwood woman was charged with trafficking and possess meth. She was bailed to appear at Bairnsdale Magistrates Court on March 20.

A 44-year-old Mallacoota woman was charged with trafficking meth, handling stolen goods and possessing proceeds of crime. She was bailed to appear at Bairnsdale Magistrates Court on March 20.

A 43-year-old Mallacoota man was charged with possess meth, cultivate cannabis, and firearms offences. He was bailed to appear at Bairnsdale Magistrates Court on March 20.