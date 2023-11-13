Major drug ring dismantling starts with Warrnambool arrest

The dismantling of a major Victoria-wide and interstate drug ring kicked off with an arrest in Warrnambool.
Sharon Maresch, 58, was grabbed by police at a property in Warrnambool's Sheville Grove on Wednesday, October 26, and charged with trafficking the drug ice and other associated offences.
She was among the first people allegedly involved in the drug ring taken into custody.
The Standard withheld information while detectives across the state continued to scoop up other alleged drug ring participants, including the key target.
Ms Maresch was arrested as part of a year-long Victoria Police investigation into the alleged trafficking of methamphetamine in commercial quantities in the state's south-east.
It is alleged the drug ring king pin was supplying Ms Maresch with ice which she then sold in the Warrnambool area.
Investigators intercepted phone calls and texts between the pair.
On Monday, November 13, police announced 21 people had been arrested and commercial quantities of methylamphetamine and GHB, illicit firearms and stolen vehicles had been seized.
The arrests follow a East Gippsland Crime Investigation Unit operation targeting an alleged drug trafficking network operating across Victoria and NSW.
The first arrests started when detectives and specialist units, including the Critical Incident Response Team, executed more than 20 warrants throughout Victoria, including Warrnambool, Melbourne, Bairnsdale, Mallacoota, Sale and Swan Reach.
Bega Criminal Investigation Branch (NSW Police) also provided support conducting a search warrant in Eden.
As a result of the warrants, police seized:
Among those arrested include:
Further arrests are anticipated as the investigation progresses.
Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Mehlert, of the East Gippsland Crime Investigation Unit, said a significant quantity of illicit substances had been seized over the past few weeks, including methylamphetamine.
"This has caused a major dent to the illicit drug trade across Gippsland, and we would like to thank the community for their assistance throughout the investigation," he said.
"Victoria Police will remain resolute in our commitment to come down hard on those trafficking drugs.
"For those involved in trafficking commercial quantities of drugs, a maximum sentence of 25 years behind bars is a stark reminder of the risk you run."
