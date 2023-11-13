The Standard
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Major drug ring dismantling starts with Warrnambool arrest

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 14 2023 - 7:40am, first published 7:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major drug ring dismantling starts with Warrnambool arrest
Major drug ring dismantling starts with Warrnambool arrest

The dismantling of a major Victoria-wide and interstate drug ring kicked off with an arrest in Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help