'Created almost 500 jobs': Date set for major Salvation Army housing build

Construction of a 21-unit social housing development behind the new Salvation Army chapel on Mortlake Road is set to begin mid-next year.
The project, which falls under the state government's Big Build roll-out, only attracted one objection when it was assessed by the city council's planning department.
The $6.5 million proposal was first unveiled in August last year when demand for social housing had reach an "all-time high" with at least 80 people on the waiting list.
That number hasn't eased in the year since the project was first announced.
It plans on building brand new units on the razed land to turn them into 25 dwellings across Warrnambool - almost doubling the number of housing.
In total, 46 brand new homes in Warrnambool will be created under the partnership between the Salvation Army and the state government, costing $19 million.
A Victorian government spokesperson said construction was expected to kick off on the 21-unit development on Mortlake Road mid-next year, with completion planned for mid-2025.
"The Victorian government is delivering quality social and affordable homes across regional Victoria for those who need them most," the spokesperson said.
"We've already invested more than $55 million in social housing programs in Warrnambool, with 21 new homes completed and another 105 under way.
"The housing investment in Warrnambool has created almost 500 jobs."
The government said it had invested an "unprecedented" $1.25 billion to deliver more than 1300 new homes across regional Victoria.
"The new homes will be modern, accessible, and energy efficient," the spokesperson said.
"They will include a mix of social and affordable housing - and we're working with councils, regional partnerships, and local communities to determine the right mix of stock and locations for each region."
