The Standard
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'Created almost 500 jobs': Date set for major Salvation Army housing build

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 14 2023 - 7:19am, first published 7:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major Brett Allchin at the new Salvation Army site on Mortlake Road which will be turned into 21 units. Work will start mid next year. Picture file
Major Brett Allchin at the new Salvation Army site on Mortlake Road which will be turned into 21 units. Work will start mid next year. Picture file

Construction of a 21-unit social housing development behind the new Salvation Army chapel on Mortlake Road is set to begin mid-next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help