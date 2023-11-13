'Closed for too long': Beach stairs at McGennan's to return with $480k upgrade

Long-closed beach access to Lady Bay will be reopened to the public with Warrnambool City Council allocating $480,000 for new stairs and ramp.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the location had been closed due to safety issues and it was made an "immediate priority" in the beach access strategy.
"It has to be done. It's been closed for too long," she said.
Cr Paspaliaris said $150,000 in funding had come from the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action towards the cost of the works.
"Firstly when looking at the cost I was quite stunned but then I had further clarification that this beach access will have all-abilities access which is mandatory at this site," she said.
"There is an expectation that a 50-year life cycle of the product would be required.
"There's been some issues with previous materials being used."
Cr Richard Ziegeler said it was an exciting project and one that definitely needed to be done.
"It will be interesting to see if we can make this one last longer than previous beach access under our environmental conditions down there," he said.
"They don't seem to last terribly long, whatever form they take."
Cr Max Taylor said the beach access would be similar to the upgraded one at Worm Bay.
Located right in the middle of McGennan's car park, Cr Taylor said it was badly needed by the community and would be very popular.
Councillors voted unanimously for the ramp and stair works to go ahead, awarding the tender in the amount of $479,600 to Civilnow.
Work is expected to be completed by mid-June 2024.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the works would provide really important public access to a heavily used part of the beach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.