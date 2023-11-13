The Standard
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
'Closed for too long': Beach stairs at McGennan's to return with $480k upgrade

By Katrina Lovell
November 14 2023 - 7:00am
Access to Lady Bay beach will be restored after a $480,000 contract for the works was awarded.
Long-closed beach access to Lady Bay will be reopened to the public with Warrnambool City Council allocating $480,000 for new stairs and ramp.

