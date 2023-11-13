Industrial action could see train drivers walk off the job for 48 hours

V/Line staff, including train drivers, could walk off the job for up to 48 hours leaving passengers stranded as the union ramps up its fight for better conditions.
The Rail Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) has filed documents with the Fair Work Commission (FWC) for V/Line operations staff to take industrial action.
The V/Line Rail Operations Enterprise Agreement has been under negotiation since June when it also reached nominal expiry.
A RTBU media release said V/Line had refused to address core concerns raised by union members and that members would not accept an agreement that failed to meet industry standards.
Union secretary Vik Sharma said job security, increased workloads, cost of living pressures, staffing levels, additional services and delivery of major upgrades, new ticketing technologies and increased patronage were all relevant factors in this bargaining round.
He said V/Line was not listening to staff and they were yet to see "meaningful commitments on the issues that matter to RTBU members".
"V/Line have thus far failed to acknowledge the hard work of the workers who continue to make these services possible," Mr Sharma said.
In an application to the FWC the union is seeking a ballot that would see conductors, station staff, train drivers, authorised officers, train controllers, and other rail operations staff vote to take industrial action.
Action items include stoppages for up to 48 hours, overtime and uniform ban.
Once a ballot of members is approved by the FWC, members will vote on the proposed actions.
Mr Sharma said the union was focused on targeting V/Line while seeking to minimise the impact on passengers.
"We are committed to providing sufficient notice for alternative travel plans to be made," he said.
V/Line was served by the Rail, Tram and Bus Union with an application for a Protected Action Ballot Order on the morning of November 13.
V/Line chief Executive Officer Matt Carrick said they would continue to bargain "in good faith to reach a fair outcome for our employees".
"We're ensuring we provide excellent employment conditions for our workforce and a better service for our passengers. In the event of industrial action, we will work hard to minimise the impacts on passengers," he said.
As a public sector agency, V/Line must comply with the Victorian Government Wages Policy and Enterprise Bargaining Framework.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.