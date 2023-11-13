Fire restrictions announced as summer temperatures predicted to soar

Fire restrictions have been announced for the south-west as temperatures are predicted to soar through a hot and dry summer.
The Fire Danger Period (FDP) will begin at 1am on Monday, November 20, 2023, in Glenelg, Moyne, Southern Grampians, Colac Otway and Corangamite shires.
The period for Warrnambool is yet to be announced.
CFA Deputy Chief Officer South West Adrian Gutsche said the FDP was being introduced due to the drying conditions in forest areas of the south-west region.
"This includes all the areas associated with District 4, 5, 6 and 7," he said.
"Communities may still see some green conditions across grassed areas however the underlying grass conditions are conducive to carrying fire. With the dryness of the forest, there is the risk that if fires start they will take hold in forested areas hence the implementation of the Fire Danger Period."
It comes after The Standard reported rampant vegetation growth and hot, dry weather conditions could lead to a catastrophic bushfire season.
Fire Rescue Victoria unit commander Adam Young said the Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook released in August predicted higher-than-average temperatures and drier seasonal conditions ahead of the 2023-24 bushfire season.
"There are particular concerns around the western district, which encompasses Warrnambool and surrounds," he said.
Mr Young said three years of higher than average rainfall had provided ideal growing conditions for vegetation, which was expected to dry out as rain fall eased over the coming months.
"Once that dries out we have what we call a higher fuel load, which can lead to faster moving and more intense fires," he said.
While CFA's 52,000 members are poised to respond and support communities this bushfire season, they're urging people to use common sense and take responsibility for preventing fires.
South-west residents are being asked to take the week-long opportunity ahead of the FDP to clean up their properties and for landowners to conduct safe private burn-offs where possible.
Those conducting burn-offs must notify authorities online at the Fire Permits Victoria website, or by calling ESTA on 1800 668 511.
Online registered burn-offs allow emergency call takers to allocate more of their time taking calls from people who need emergency assistance immediately.
No burning off is permitted during the FDP without a Permit to Burn, which can be applied for through the Fire Permits Victoria website.
There are very strict conditions attached to these permits and the liability sits with the permit holder to ensure they always act safely.
