Signs point to green light for huge Port Fairy housing development

A major housing development in Port Fairy appears likely to be approved following a state government planning panel hearing in October.
The C75 planning scheme amendment would transform the land on the edge of the Moyne River flood plain from the farming zone to the residential zone and subdivide the block, paving the way for the Rivers Run Estate. The 75-lot development would include several units of social and affordable housing.
The Moyne Shire Council asked for a government planning panel to decide on the issue because it was unable to resolve a substantial number of the 89 objections to the plan.
The panel met in early October, but much of the discussion was confined to details about the location of proposed housing units on the site, rather than whether the amendment and project should receive a green light.
A draft planning permit from the government indicates previous points of contention, like the acceptable level of "infill" land on the site, the appropriate expected sea level rise and the development's drainage capacity, had largely been agreed upon
The permit said all floor heights for houses in the development would have to be at least 3.39 metres above sea level. The existence of the draft permit doesn't in itself suggest the panel is likely to approve the amendment, however it does demonstrate the government's general position on the proposal.
One neighbour who followed the hearing closely said several key parties, such as representatives for Moyne Shire Council and the developer, met prior to the hearing to "decide what would be acceptable to both".
The neighbour, who asked not to be named, said the main issue the panel would have to decide on would be how close the housing units would be to the Sun Pharma pharmaceutical plant.
The panel is due to report back in mid-December on whether to approve the amendment, but dozens of surveying pegs have already been installed in the proposed site.
A recent planning panel decision on the C69 planning amendment implementing the Port Fairy Coastal and Structure plan gave the C75 amendment a better chance of success. The panel decided 0.8 metres should be the target sea level rise benchmark for Port Fairy by 2100, rather than the 1.2 metre baseline proposed by the council and Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority.
Flood modelling based on a 0.8 metre benchmark leaves less of the Rivers Run site inundated in the event of a flood, increasing the chances of a panel deeming the development appropriate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.