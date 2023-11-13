'Let's get active': Students, teachers pound pavement on road to Perth

Warrnambool Primary School students are tackling inactivity one oval lap at a time with the aim to walk virtually to Perth in a month.
The school launched Govember at the start of November to boost activity levels, health and wellbeing with staff and students encouraged to get active and log their kilometres.
Staff are on a mission to reach 3620 kilometres, enough to walk or run virtually from Warrnambool to Darwin, while its 420 students are aiming to walk or run 10,700 kilometres to Perth.
The challenge has sparked healthy competition between staff and students.
A video message from Australian long distance runner Steve Moneghetti encouraging the kids has also added to their excitement.
As of Monday, November 13, 2023 the students had walked or run almost 4000km, while the staff have completed a total of 1100km. One staff member has clocked up almost 100km since it began.
The program co-ordinators said based on the already-strong results they were "very confident" staff and students would reach the goal by the end of the month.
Students spend an hour a week, on top of school PE classes, walking laps of the oval which are tallied up.
The completed laps are entered into a spreadsheet to determine a weekly total per student, per class and overall.
Staff complete their kilometres during the week or before/after school and weekends with some starting walking to school this month. Cycling, swimming, running and walking are also permitted for staff but are calculated differently.
Principal Peter Lee started the successful initiative at Cobden Primary School, where he was previously based, to improve student health and wellbeing post the COVID-19 pandemic.
Warrnambool Primary School year three teacher Patrick Kluver was involved in Govember while teaching at Cobden and said it was encouraging to see the students' enthusiasm and activity levels increase.
"Anything to get them healthy and active from a young age and hopefully that carries through their life," Mr Kluver said. "That's a big thing COVID taught us. It was the one thing you could look forward to through that."
He said a lot of students led sedentary lifestyles, spending time on iPads and devices so it was good to get them moving and encourage them to be active outside school.
The wining class will receive a healthy morning tea and a perpetual trophy with Govember to become an annual event on the school calendar.
