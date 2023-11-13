The Standard
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

New cabins set to take caravan park to next level

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
November 13 2023 - 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith opens new cabins at Southcombe Park in Port Fairy. Picture by Anthony Brady
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith opens new cabins at Southcombe Park in Port Fairy. Picture by Anthony Brady

New Moyne mayor Ian Smith has started his second term in the top job by officially opening new cabins in Port Fairy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.