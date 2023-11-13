New cabins set to take caravan park to next level

New Moyne mayor Ian Smith has started his second term in the top job by officially opening new cabins in Port Fairy.
On Monday, Cr Smith cut the ribbon to signify the availability of five new cabins at Southcombe Caravan Park. Each cabin can house up to nine people.
The cabins are next to the Southcombe Lodge, which provides bunk accommodation.
"It's a fantastic outcome to have these five new cabins up and going," Cr Smith said.
"There was a real need for that higher-end cabin accommodation and this will fill that gap.
"The money spent to build the cabins comes from caravan park revenue so it fits in very nicely."
The cabins were built at a cost of $2 million, with each including three bedroom, two bathroom cabins and fully equipped kitchens.
