'This component is critical': Brierly's $2m upgrade to start without lighting, for now

Work will soon begin on a $2.1 million revamp of Warrnambool's Brierly Recreation Reserve but "critical" lighting and electrical upgrades have been cut for now after a cost blow-out.
The run-down Brierly clubroom was demolished earlier this year to make way for a larger ground which will be home to two soccer pitches and a new cricket wicket.
But the city council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said to ensure the project was within budget the electrical and lighting component had been removed from the contract "at this stage".
"Officers will explore funding options and this work may be re-tendered," Mr Mason said.
"Obviously this component is critical, it's not a component we would drop but we think there are better ways of delivering it."
The council has awarded a tender for the works to Duggan Civil which includes improved drainage, sub surface irrigation, new synthetic cricket pitch and fencing.
Mayor Ben Blain said it was good to see the council was trying to get the best outcome by piecing off the electrical component to get a better deal not just for council but the ratepayers as well.
While the council seek additional funding, how much extra is needed for the lighting upgrade is unclear but Bushfield Recreation Reserve's lighting was upgraded two years ago after a federal government grant of $225,000.
"It's step one of Brierly Reserve upgrade," Cr Blain said.
Temporary shelters are expected to replace the demolished clubrooms until funding is secured for future stages of the $16 million Brierly Recreation Reserve redevelopment which would incorporate sporting facilities, a kinder, satellite library and art space.
Work on the new ground is expected to start in December and could be completed by the end of April.
The new sporting facility will create a new home for the Warrnambool Rangers soccer club as well as the Brierly-Christ Church cricket club.
