The Standard
Monday, 13 November 2023
'An issue': Lack of childcare hurts hospital as staff unable to work

By Madeleine McNeil
November 13 2023 - 2:08pm
South West Healthcare CEO Craig Fraser says the lack of childcare in the region is an issue affecting the service and its employees' availability and ability to work. Picture by Anthony Brady
The region's severe childcare shortage is impacting major city employers including South West Healthcare which could have at least 30 more full-time staff working if there were childcare places available.

