'An issue': Lack of childcare hurts hospital as staff unable to work

The region's severe childcare shortage is impacting major city employers including South West Healthcare which could have at least 30 more full-time staff working if there were childcare places available.
SWH CEO Craig Fraser revealed the figure as part of a panel discussion in Warrnambool on November 9, 2023 at South West TAFE as part of the state government's regional launch of Our Local State: a gender equality strategy.
South-west business leaders gathered to talk about their journey to gender equality within their organisations, changes they've made as well as regional challenges they face.
Mr Fraser said care of families and the lack of childcare was an issue for the health service which could have 30 more full time equivalent (FTE) staff on its rosters.
"A staff challenge is caring, ie; childcare," he said. "We know, we did a survey a little while ago and had 400 staff, predominately female, respond. Out of that we could have got another 30 FTE (full-time equivalent staff).
"One of the people that responded caught me in the cafeteria and said 'you know I could be working four days a week if I had childcare'... That's where we're at. It's an issue."
There are hundreds of children on waiting lists across the region with families forced to wait 18 months or longer for a place.
The unprecedented demand for childcare places peaked in mid-2021 and two years later the staggering numbers and wait times remain due to a lack of south-west staff and centres.
Mr Fraser sat alongside CEOs from some of the region's public sector organisations including Moyne Health Services' Katharina Redford, South West TAFE's Mark Fidge, Warrnambool City Council's Andrew Mason and Wannon Water managing director Andrew Jeffers who shared changes their organisations had made over time and future goals in their journey to gender equality.
Minister for Women Natalie Hutchins launched the strategy and action plan which included 110 new actions to be delivered across government.
Each south-west CEO gave a short introduction about their operations and the percentage of men to women on the ground, in leadership and at board level.
They were asked questions including how are you accountable?, to give an example of a successful strategy they'd adopted and opportunities and challenges the organisations faced being in a regional location.
Ms Hutchins said as part of the Gender Equality Act 2020 all public entities had to audit themselves around the gender pay gap, how they're treating women and handling sexual harassment which was "another key element".
SW TAFE CEO Mark Fidge said with 6000 people studying at TAFE each year there was an opportunity to educate and them and create awareness within its staff. It introduced a trade equity advisory role which is about "getting women into trades effectively" which has been "quite successful".
"It's about getting women not just attracted into trades but to retain them in trades," Mr Fidge said. "That's part of the problem we can get them in but they don't necessarily get the support to continue on. We're seeing some success with that.
Western Victorian MP Jacinta Ermacora hosted and organised the launch which 50 attendees from across the region attended.
The strategy also considers that disadvantage and discrimination can be compounded by other factors such as disability, ethnicity and where they live including those in regional and rural Victoria.
Ms Hutchins said there was "still much work to be done to address barriers to gender equality and make Victoria a more equal state for everyone".
She spoke about a Commonwealth report which highlighted women's economic equality and a taskforce assessed how to "break down those entrenched barriers women face in trying to get equality".
"That report found gender inequality remains prevalent in nearly all forms of society," she said.
"It's seen in the care workforce, both paid and unpaid, in education and skills, in tax and transfers and of course in government.
"It also found strong links between economic insecurity and gendered violence. Concerningly it found Australia is out of step with our international counterparts, in fact, has gone backwards in the last 10 years. As a nation we're falling behind in closing that gender pay gap.
Some of the actions include halving the gender pay gap in the Victorian public sector and working with naming authorities, including local government, to ensure 70 per cent of all new place names, roads and landmarks in Victoria will commemorate women.
Ms Ermacora said she was absolutely delighted to welcome the minister and host the regional launch. She said regional and rural women and girls faced additional barriers to gender inequality.
"We want to create a fairer Victoria for all and we can only do this by committing to a whole of government gender equality strategy that prioritises the needs of all women and girls no matter where they live or their situation," Ms Ermacora said.
