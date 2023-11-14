'This is different': Council changes tact on city budget

Warrnambool City Council's chief says the organisation is "tracking well" but an early call has gone out to the community to have a say on next year's budget..
It's a change of tact from the council which is trying to engage with the community earlier than normal.
Public drop-in sessions will be held at the council offices on Thursday, November 16, 2023 between 1pm and 3pm, and Tuesday, November 28, 6pm to 8pm, to discuss the budget.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said the council really wanted the community to get involved in the development of the 2024-2025 financial year budget.
"We need to hear from residents to find out how they want council to allocate its resources," Cr Blain said.
"We'll be clear about what parts of the budget are core business and which elements the community can influence."
The other major variable over the budget is the rate cap which is set by the Victorian Government and typically announced in December each year.
"While we're gathering feedback on the budget we're also asking people to check over the council plan's key objectives to make sure they align with community expectations and that they are still relevant," Cr Blain said.
The council plan, which was included in the November council meeting agenda, outlines the progress of projects under way.
"We're tracking well, early days first quarter," chief executive officer Andrew Mason said.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the council plan showed that some projects put on hold over the past 12 months or so would now progress in the coming years.
Cr Debbie Arnott said the economic development team was producing an online and hard copy investment and attraction prospectus which would detail information for businesses, investors and families to consider moving or investing in the city.
Describing it as one of her "pet projects", Cr Arnott said it was 50 per cent complete which was a great effort.
Cr Blain said the council was engaging with the community earlier than normally so it had more time to develop the budget and make sure "we get it right" with the resources available.
"This is different to the way council has consulted before, getting in earlier than usual and trying to get more engagement in the process," he said.
"We'll present a draft budget to the community in May next year where there will be another opportunity for the community to provide feedback that we can use to fine tune the document."
People can also have their say online at yoursaywarrnambool.com.au.
