The Standard
Monday, 13 November 2023
'Fingers crossed': Cup founder hopeful of appearance at popular meeting

By Tim Auld
November 13 2023 - 2:20pm
Bill Gibbins, pictured in Warrnambool back in 2018, is hopeful of attending the Jericho Cup. File picture
Bill Gibbins, pictured in Warrnambool back in 2018, is hopeful of attending the Jericho Cup. File picture

PHILANTHROPIST Bill Gibbins hopes to be track side for Warrnambool's Jericho Cup race meeting on December 3.

Local News

