The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man who stole thousands of dollars from former employer fails to repay a single cent

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 13 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who stole thousands of dollars from former employer fails to repay a single cent
Man who stole thousands of dollars from former employer fails to repay a single cent

It's been six years since a Warrnambool man stole thousands of dollars from his former employer but he's yet to repay a single cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.