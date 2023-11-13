'Every store didn't have any': COVID-19 antivirals back in stock after demand spike

Supplies of COVID-19 anti-viral treatments are not immune to the drug shortages with the latest wave of the virus running rampant across the region leaving chemists short last week.
Supplies of Paxlovid and Lageviro have now been replenished, Direct Chemist Outlet's retail manager Gwenda Wilson-Forrester said.
But she said the medication was in short supply last week.
"Every store didn't have any," she said.
"I actually rang around for a couple of customers and nobody had any."
Lagevrio and Paxlovid are oral COVID-19 antiviral medicines that can be prescribed to eligible people to help stop the COVID-19 infection from becoming severe and making you very sick.
A 70-year-old Warrnambool resident who tested positive to COVID-19 last week told The Standard his wife had tried every chemist in Warrnambool to fill his script for Paxlovid but his wife eventually had to drive to Port Fairy to get it.
He said it was the second time he had had COVID-19 but this was the first time he had used Paxlovid and felt it had made a difference to the severity of the illness.
Last time he had COVID-19, he had long-lasting symptoms for more than six weeks but hoped by using the antiviral medication - which he was eligible for because of his age and past history - would speed up his recovery.
While the latest COVID-19 wave has hit Warrnambool, data on how many people are impacted and how many people are in hospital in the region is no longer kept by the health.
Ms Wilson-Forrester said the anti-viral medication was for immune-compromised people but supplies from the manufacturers was "spasmotic".
"It's a bit like the issue with Ozempic," she said.
"It's like with a lot of medications at the moment, some are easy to get and some are hard to get and it all depends on the suppliers."
Ms Wilson-Forrester said there was definitely more people in the area with COVID-19 with supplies of COVID-19 tests also starting to run short.
"COVID tests are the next biggest thing - very hard to get, very scarce," she said.
