Monday, 13 November 2023
'Every store didn't have any': COVID-19 antivirals back in stock after demand spike

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 13 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 5:10pm
There is a shortage of COVID-19 tests as well as a spike in demand for antiviral treatment. Picture file
Supplies of COVID-19 anti-viral treatments are not immune to the drug shortages with the latest wave of the virus running rampant across the region leaving chemists short last week.

