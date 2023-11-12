The Standard
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Gun owner slammed for having .303 calibre rifle lying around in shed

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 13 2023 - 11:19am, first published 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gun owner slammed for having .303 calibre rifle lying around in shed
Gun owner slammed for having .303 calibre rifle lying around in shed

A .303 calibre long arm rifle left lying around in a Terang shed could have been stolen and used for nefarious purposes, a magistrate says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.