Gun owner slammed for having .303 calibre rifle lying around in shed

A .303 calibre long arm rifle left lying around in a Terang shed could have been stolen and used for nefarious purposes, a magistrate says.
Gerard Lethbridge slammed Terang's Stephen Dawe, 67, in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on November 13, 2013, for failing to adhere to his responsibilities as a firearm owner.
It comes as the Warrnambool and Southern Grampians police service areas recorded a 14 per cent spike in weapon and explosive-related crimes in a 12-month period.
Recent Crime Statistics Agency Victoria data shows there were 317 offences recorded in Warrnambool, Corangamite, Glenelg, Southern Grampians and Moyne - up from 277 the year before.
Dawe was charged with possessing an unregistered firearm, storing it in an insecure manner and possessing cannabis.
He pleaded guilty to the offences on Monday.
The court heard Dawe's home was raided by Terang, Camperdown and Mortlake police on September 11, 2023.
The officers seized four grams of cannabis from a kitchen cupboard, as well as the unregistered long arm rifle that was found wrapped in a towel in a rear shed.
Dawe held a firearm license but the gun was not registered.
Lawyer Ian Pugh, representing Dawe, said his client now realised he made a "very big error" and that carrying firearms was a "great responsibility".
He asked the court to consider a non-conviction bond.
But the magistrate said having a .303 lying around in a shed was "absolutely unacceptable".
"There's a good reason that those firearms are meant to be locked and secure - not to mention the number of burglaries that occur on farms and remote premises where burglars are looking for firearms to sell them on the black market," he said.
"The general public must know there will be serious consequences for people who possess unregistered firearms, or who are unlicensed, or who don't store them properly. I have, and this court has on many occasions sent people to jail for that offence."
Mr Lethbridge said firearms were generally used for nefarious purposes and the sentencing consideration for public safety was front and centre.
Dawe was convicted and fined $1500.
The drug charge was proven and dismissed.
The Standard last year reported gun crime in the south-west had more than doubled in a decade.
There was a 166 per cent spike across Warrnambool, Southern Grampians, Moyne, Corangamite and Glenelg local government areas with offences being both high end and lower level crimes such as possessing an imitation firearms and incorrect storage.
