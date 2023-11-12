GALLERY: Action heats up as ladder takes shape in cricket competition

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's booming women's division rolled on over the weekend with some interesting results across the region.
Across the competition, Russells Creek won its first ever women's game, defeating North Warrnambool Eels, Hawkesdale sprung a surprise with a win against Nestles and Allansford-Panmure got the better of Cobden on the road.
The Standard's Anthony Brady captured the action on Sunday, November 12 at Purnim as Brierly Northern Raiders defeated Mortlake by 52 runs to remain one of two teams undefeated.
