The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Trawler deckhand charged with stabbing colleague now back in police custody

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 13 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 7:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police allege a man was stabbed twice to the back on the deck of the fishing trawler Vivienne Jane at 7.20pm on Sunday, October 15.
Police allege a man was stabbed twice to the back on the deck of the fishing trawler Vivienne Jane at 7.20pm on Sunday, October 15.

A young Portland fishing trawler deckhand charged with twice stabbing a colleague is back in custody.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.