Trawler deckhand charged with stabbing colleague now back in police custody

A young Portland fishing trawler deckhand charged with twice stabbing a colleague is back in custody.
Liam Knott, 21, was charged with a range of offences including intentionally causing serious injury after an incident on the deck of the fishing trawler Vivienne Jane at 7.20pm on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
He was later released on bail with strict conditions, including he not contact any witnesses for the prosecution.
But Portland police now allege Mr Knott kicked in a neighbour's front door on Friday night, November 10.
Police allege the neighbour is a witness in the alleged stabbing case.
Mr Knott appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, November 13, charged with criminal damage and bail offences.
A police prosecutor said she understood Mr Knott would plead guilty to the new offences, and that the prosecution would apply to revoke his bail.
She said Mr Knott had been bailed by magistrate John Bentley on October 16 with strict conditions, including that he attend Portland Magistrates Court for a mention hearing on November 14.
The prosecutor said the man was an unacceptable risk to the safety of the neighbour and alleged victim of the criminal damage, who was a witness in the stabbing case.
She said there were also allegations Mr Knott had failed to comply with his bail condition not to attend any licensed premises, although no charges had been laid.
The court heard the application to revoke bail would have to go before Mr Bentley and the case was temporarily stood down before Mr Knott was later linked into Colac Magistrates Court.
Mr Bentley was told that Mr Knott had become increasingly aggressive while in the Warrnambool police station cells.
The magistrate adjourned the application until the following day.
He warned Mr Knott to behave, stating "any misbehaviour from this point on" would "count against (him)".
Mr Knott was remanded in custody and will face court again on November 14.
Previously Detective Senior Constable Kyra McKinnis, of the Portland crime investigation unit, told Warrnambool court the alleged victim was stabbed twice to the back and she revealed he had to be medically revived four times.
She said during a drinking session the two men had a disagreement at about 1am on Sunday, October 15.
"They argued and it all seems to have stemmed from that," she said
