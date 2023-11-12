Golf cart catapulted onto fence post during scary highway collision

An 82-year-old Warrnambool driver will have a licence review after causing a collision at Illowa that left a golf cart stuck on a fence post.
Port Fairy police Sergeant David Walkley said the driver of a Kia SUV pulled off the side of the road heading west on the Princes Highway about 10am just west of Illowa.
He was aiming to avoid a truck following him when he turned right across the highway into Volcanic Produce.
But, when he turned across the highway, he caused a collision with a white Toyota Prado driven by a 52-year-old Warrnambool man also heading to west to the Port Fairy Golf Course.
The collision caused the tow bar of the golf cart trailer to snap, the trailer flipped and catapulted the cart onto a fence post.
The trailer also finished up parked on the fence.
There was damage to the front driver's side of the Kia and the Prada, while the golf cart suffered damage to the front suspension.
Sergeant Walkley said everyone involved was extremely lucky, mostly due to the 52-year-old driver slowing down to see what the elderly driver was going to do.
"It was very lucky he was paying attention," he said.
"There was some damage, but this is a collision that could have easily have resulted in serious injuries or someone being killed.
"It's a 100kmh zone and there was heavy traffic at that time on a Sunday.
"If there was another vehicle heading east at that time there could have been a far different outcome."
The 82-year-old driver has been issued with a ticket for failing to give way and has to undergo a driver's licence review.
A tow truck parked alongside the golf cart which allowed it to be moved onto the tray. The SUV also had to be towed from the scene.
