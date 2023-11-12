The Standard
Golf cart catapulted onto fence post during scary highway collision

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 12 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 5:30pm
An 82-year-old Warrnambool driver will have a licence review after causing a collision at Illowa that left a golf cart stuck on a fence post.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

