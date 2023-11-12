Piggy train, camels and showbags make for a great day out

Crowds have enjoyed a great day out at Dennington.
St Johns Parish Primary School hosted its 11th annual Dennington's Day Out on November 12, 2023.
The fete had a jam-packed lineup including a bucking bull and inflatables, camel rides, petting zoo, showbags, food trucks, piggy train, laser tag and live entertainment including dancers and singers.
The event involves a number of clubs, associations and kindergartens, and is the major fundraiser for the Dennington Cricket Club and the Dennington Football Netball Club.
See if you made our photo gallery.
