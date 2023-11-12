Sailor keeps father's navy legacy alive

Michael Reed was just 15 when his father Herbert died, leaving him to continue his legacy in the navy.
He was the same age his father was when he first went to war.
Mr Reed went on to serve 18 years in the naval force, including as a member in the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Band Melbourne.
"It was always the intention that I would follow in his footsteps, as well as my grandfather's (Harold Reed)," he said.
"We know (Herbert) nicked off when he was 15 years old to war. From what records I can find he went into the RAN but jumped ship somewhere in I think Colombo.
"He made his way to England then went across to the merchant navy, all while being underage of course in those days."
Mr Reed said his father also served in the United States Merchant Marine.
Herbert died of bronchial asthma, which his son said was the result of working as a stoker in the engine rooms of ships.
"I do remember the doctors turned around and said that was caused by burning coal, from being down in the enclosed fire area," he said.
Mr Reed attended a Remembrance Day service at Koroit on November 11, 2023 to remember those who paid the ultimate price in the First World War, as well as proceeding conflicts.
He has also spent about two years planning and creating a garden at his Kirkstall property which he said he set up "in remembrance of all fallen serviceman and women from all wars".
The garden consists of Flanders Poppies arranged around a flagpole and rosemary brushes, which grows wild on the Gallipoli peninsula in Trkiye, where the original Anzacs served in the First World War.
Mr Reed said he planted the rosemary six months ago.
"I moved (from Melbourne) to Kirkstall six years ago, started to landscape the property and it's always been a family tradition to have a flag pole so that's what started it off," he said.
He said he and his wife searched for about 18 months for a metal structure shaped like a sailor.
"It was hard to find one," he said.
"But we got that done and then when I put it in, I decided that I was going to put the garden around it as a remembrance, more to my own father initially but then after a discussion with my wife, decided to set it out with the Flanders Poppies for Anzac Day too."
Mr Reed said the Koroit service had good crowd numbers, including students from local schools.
"Personally I am happy with the participation and more with the involvement of the younger generation," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.