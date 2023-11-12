Jockey's success at Flemington carnival after injury layoff

WARRNAMBOOL-born jockey Daniel Moor produced a gem of a ride to win the $300,000 Group Three Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Muramasa at Flemington on Saturday, November 11.
Muramasa, trained by Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young, fought on doggedly beating Ladies Man and Duke De Sessa in the 2600-metre race.
The win saw Muramasa qualify for a start in the 2024 Melbourne Cup.
Moor missed riding on the first three days of the big Flemington carnival because of concussion following a track work incident but was delighted to have ridden a winner on the last day.
"It's great to get a winner on the board, especially for Trent and Nat at such a huge carnival," the former Warrnambool College student told The Standard.
"Trent and Nat have been big supporters of mine. Muramasa got a bit stirred up in the mounting yard before the race. He didn't go to the start really well.
"The race was a bit sticky the first time out of the straight and I had to bide my time to get to the fence. I gave Muramasa a good rest in the run once we got to the fence. I got to the lead earlier than I wanted but I just had to go for home.
"I was aware where my main dangers were in the run. Muramasa hit the line strongly and showed he's an above average stayer. I would say Trent and Nat will look at lifting the bar with him after this win."
Young said they might look at giving Muramasa his next start in the $750,000 Zipping Classic at Caulfield on December 2.
