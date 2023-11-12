The Standard
Elderly victim shaken after being shoved by masked intruder who stole ute

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 12 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:44am
A 2012 silver Holden Colorado ute similar to that stolen at Camperdown on Saturday afternoon. This is a file image.
An elderly Camperdown resident has been left shaken after a masked intruder shoved him out of the way to grab his keys and steal his ute.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

