Elderly victim shaken after being shoved by masked intruder who stole ute

An elderly Camperdown resident has been left shaken after a masked intruder shoved him out of the way to grab his keys and steal his ute.
Detective Senior Constable Rachel O'Connor, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said three masked offenders - two men and a woman - attended at Princes Highway property in Camperdown at 3.50pm on Saturday, November 11, 2023.
She said one of the men went to the unlocked back door of the property, entered the home and grabbed the keys to a silver 2012 Holden Colorado dual cab utility.
"In the process of grabbing the keys he's shoved the elderly male resident out of the way," she said.
"The man in his 70s was very fortunately not injured. The registration of the vehicle which was driven off is ZFL-516."
Detective Senior Constable O'Connor said it was believed the stolen silver Colorado was involved in evading police at Smythesdale, about 20 kilometres south-west of Ballarat, at 5pm on Saturday.
"Police tried to intercept the vehicle but it took off," she said.
The investigator said the three offenders were not known to the victim, who is aged in his 70s and has only been able to provide a general description.
He said the trio were all wearing masks and dark clothing.
The male who went into the house has been described as about 185cm tall and the second male about 170cm tall.
"We are still looking for the vehicle, so request that people keep an eye out for it," Detective Senior Constable O'Connor said.
"The victim lives by himself, but there are two homes on the property and his son and daughter-in-law live nearby. He's shaken but was not injured."
Anyone with information, or who sees the stolen ute, is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station on 55601333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
