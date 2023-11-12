Classy century as runs flow for in-form Creek batsman

ONE of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's in-form batsmen has sent a warning to his rivals with a match-winning century.
Russells Creek's Rukshan Weerasinghe helped resuscitate his side's innings on Saturday, November 11, posting 101 from 124 deliveries against Dennington.
It added to an impressive form line for the premiership player who has made three half-centuries and a ton from five appearances at the crease this season.
His only misfire was against Allansford-Panmure in round five when he was dismissed for seven.
Weerasinghe's ton came at a time when Creek needed him most. The side was languishing at 5-20 at Jetty Flat against a plucky Dogs side.
But the Sri Lankan ace teamed up with Noah Best, who made an important 19 not out off 62 deliveries, to put on a 95-run ninth-wicket stand.
Creek ended up making 9-173 with the Dogs all out for 98 in reply.
Proud skipper Cameron Williams said the turnaround highlighted the team's commitment to one another.
"They won the toss and bowled and I never like bowling first and I thought the wicket was good enough to bat on first and post a total," he said.
"But being 5-20 I thought they (Dennington) were pure genius really but then 'Rookie' came out and he's one of the best batsmen in the comp.
"He's enjoyable to watch, his stroke play is brilliant and he hits long balls to really good areas.
"He can have a tempo where he can pat back 120 balls for 10 or he can go at a strike rate of 200. He is a massive asset to our side and especially yesterday when we got into a bit of strife early.
"It was a brilliant innings - one of the best - but he's done it before so it's no fluke."
Best, 21 and in his first full season of division one, played his part at the other end of the crease.
"For the team and his confidence going forward, it's brilliant," Williams said.
"To get 19 in that partnership and then turn around with the ball and get three wickets and two catches, I thought it was a good all-round performance.
"For a guy who hasn't played too much cricket and he's a mad golfer, to do that at division one level consistently now means he's doing a great job."
Williams is desperate to move on from Creek's off-season player exodus which saw premiership stars take on leadership roles at opposition clubs.
"I know we're not 12 superstar players, we're just 12 blokes who enjoy playing cricket with each other," he said.
"We're just riding a wave at the moment which is enjoyable.
"The talent pool at our club has always been about depth and now we're getting tested and look where we're at and everyone had written us off, good luck to them. It's outside noise."
In other round six matches, Theo Opperman made 74 in Merrivale's 26-run win against North Warrnambool Eels.
Eels skipper Bailey Jenkinson tried his hardest with 3-17 and 62.
Brierly-Christ Church overcame a dogged Wesley Yambuk Titans by six wickets.
Englishman Sam Thewlis 4-37 and Willa Colla 58 not out were impressive for the Bulls while father and son Jason and Zavier Mungean, who scored 64 and 54 respectively, were the Titans' best.
Captain Alastair Templeton (80) and ex-skipper Aaron Williams (70) were dominant in Port Fairy's five-wicket victory against Northern Raiders.
Raiders leader Jimmy Elford shone with 86 not out down the order.
Allansford-Panmure edged home against Mortlake.
Noah Greene (66) starred with the bat for the Gators in the two-wicket result while Corey Rounds was the Cats' best with 72.
