More train pain for passengers on weekend journey

Warrnambool line passengers have experienced significant delays getting to their destination for the second time in one week.
The Standard understands the journey between Southern Cross and Warrnambool took about five hours after a signal fault on November 11, 2023.
V/Line reported the fault between Little River and Lara about 2pm that day.
More than 20 coaches were sourced to get passengers to their destinations while crews worked to repair the fault.
Coaches replaced trains between Geelong and Wyndham Vale for about two hours.
Trains continued to operate between Southern Cross and Wyndham Vale stations.
A V/Line spokesman apologised to Geelong and Warrnambool line passengers.
"(We) thank them for their patience following a signal fault near Little River on Saturday afternoon," he said.
"Crews worked as quickly and safely as possible to repair the signal fault that allowed train services to resume mid-afternoon."
It came after passengers endured a chaotic trip a week earlier with a Melbourne-bound train taking seven hours to finally reach their destination on November 5, 2023.
The reliability of the service was at 93.5 per cent, with 12 of the 186 services scheduled to operate cancelled.
Coaches are replacing trains on the Warrnambool Line between Warrnambool and Geelong until Sunday, November 19 due to track works.
