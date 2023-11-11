'It's good to remember where you've come from', says group one victor

CHAMPION trainer Ciaron Maher won his 39th Group One race with gallant mare Pride Of Jenni at Flemington - 17 years after he took out his first with Tears I Cry in the 2007 Emirates Stakes.
Pride Of Jenni gave Maher his second Group One victory for the week on the final day of the 2023 Flemington carnival, winning the $3 million Champions Mile.
It came after she won the $1 million Empire Rose on the opening day of the four-day Flemington carnival.
Maher took time out from the celebrations following Pride Of Jenni's win over Mr Brightside and Alligator Blood on Saturday, November 11 to reflect on his remarkable journey as a trainer.
"It's all gone very quick," he told The Standard.
"I'm not normally one to look back - I prefer to look forward - but it's good to remember where you've come from.
"Tears I Cry launched my career as a trainer. It's amazing to think I had my first Group One winner at this carnival back in 2007 and now Pride Of Jenni is the 39th.
"I've been very lucky to have trained some wonderful horses during my career and had great staff and owners."
The Winslow training export, who has trained 29 of those Group One winners in partnership with David Eustace, said Pride Of Jenni, who was ridden by Declan Bates, was very brave in backing up in the Champions Mile following her win in the Empire Rose.
"Pride Of Jenni is a tough, seasoned mare," Maher said.
"It was a great ride by Dec. He rated Pride Of Jenni perfectly. Pride Of Jenni pulled up really well after her win in the Empire Rose.
"I've got to give credit to our staff - they have done an amazing job managing Pride Of Jenni for her two runs in the last week."
Pride Of Jenni took her stake earnings to more than $2.9 million with Saturday's victory.
