Freeloader walks out after restaurant meal without paying

A former Port Fairy man who walked into a restaurant, had a meal and left without paying has been jailed for the day he spent in custody.
Daniel Sheehan, 41, now of Kenna Avenue, Hamilton, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court Friday, November 10, to a number of minor theft charges.
He was already on bail until January next year charged with similar offending.
Police told the court that on Thursday, November 9, Sheehan walked into an IGA supermarket at 6.50pm, selected a Hahn SuperDry stubby of beer and drank it in a cool room.
He walked out without paying.
Sheehan later admitted he took the stubby and had no way of paying for it.
On April 10 this year he went into a Thai restaurant, sat down, ordered food, ate it and then told the restaurant staff to bill the meal to service provider Wellways.
Sheehan provided a phone number, but when the staff rang the number about the $45 meal they found there was no arrangement in place and Sheehan was quickly identified as the freeloader.
On Tuesday last week Sheehan went to another liquor outlet and took a 24 pack of alcohol valued at $144 without paying.
A lawyer told the court her client had alcohol and other issues, he was backed by a national disability scheme package and had been referred to other support agencies.
Magistrate Franz Holzer warned Sheehan that he needed to understand and comply with the notion that the user pays.
"You are 41 years old and have some issues, but we are talking about a pretty simple concept - if you want something you have to pay," he said.
"You can't just take things. The consequence for those businesses is they raise their prices and everyone else has to pay."
Sheehan was jailed for the one day he had already spent in custody and warned that if he continued to offend he would be arrested and risked being held in custody.
