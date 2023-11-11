Highway road rage incident leads to call for information from public

A road rage incident between Dennington and Killarney on the Princes Highway has led to police asking the public for information.
Koroit police Senior Constable Brett Thornton said anyone who witnessed the incident along the Princes Highway on November 8 was urged to provide that information.
"Koroit police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a road rage incident last Wednesday at about 4:30pm," he said.
"The incident occurred between a silver four-door sedan and a white single cab utility, while both vehicles were travelling westbound on the Princes Highway from Warrnambool towards Port Fairy.
"The incident appears to have begun just prior to the overtaking lanes in Dennington and ended in Killarney.
"Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed events or have dashcam footage."
Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact the Koroit police station on 55658202 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
