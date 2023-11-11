Man accused of making false calls to emergency services held in custody

A Warrnambool man with a four-month jail sentence hanging over his head has been refused bail after being charged with making 10 calls to emergency services.
Daniel Jones, 36, unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, November 10, 2023.
Magistrate Franz Holzer remanded Mr Jones in custody until November 20.
Police told the court that Mr Jones was put on an 18-month Commonwealth reconnaissance order in July this year which involves a four-month jail sentence.
It's basically a suspended jail term.
Then in September a fairly new relationship ended and Mr Jones found that difficult to accept.
He contacted the woman involved 10 times a day, saying he loved her even after she requested that he stop.
The woman felt overwhelmed because she lived near Mr Jones.
Police said that between October 12 and November 10 Mr Jones made 10 calls to Triple Zero (000) reporting emergencies.
He said the woman was ranting, raving and waving around a shovel, that she had suffered a drug overdose, had mental health issues, was raging, screaming, there was loud banging and that she was screaming and arguing with another woman.
Police officers executed a warrant at Mr Jones' address, seized a mobile phone and found evidence of stalking.
In opposing bail, a police prosecutor said Mr Jones has prior court appearances for similar offending, his infatuation level was high, he couldn't leave the woman alone and that she was terrified.
The magistrate said Mr Jones had relevant prior court appearances dating back to 2012.
He said it was on the cards that Mr Jones would have to serve the suspended four-month jail sentence.
A lawyer said Mr Jones had issues with his mental health and alcohol and could not recall his alleged offending.
He also has family responsibilities and has started a men's behaviour change program as part of a community corrections order.
Mr Jones has also done 64 hours of his court-ordered 150 hours of community work.
Mr Holzer denied bail on the basis that Mr Jones' circumstances were not exceptional.
He said it was a strong police case, the allegations were of concern and the offending had a serious impact on the victim.
