Ocean sunrise drunk P-plater puts other road users at risk

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 12 2023 - 10:49am, first published 8:29am
The drunk speeding P-plater had her car impounded, which will attract towing and storage fees of more than $1100.

A drunk Terang district P-player who drove to Port Fairy to watch the sun rise at three times the alcohol limit for a fully licensed driver has been caught speeding.

