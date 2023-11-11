Ocean sunrise drunk P-plater puts other road users at risk

A drunk Terang district P-player who drove to Port Fairy to watch the sun rise at three times the alcohol limit for a fully licensed driver has been caught speeding.
Port Fairy police Sergeant David Walkley said a South Glenormiston 20-year-old woman was intercepted on the Princes Highway heading west at Killarney on Thursday morning, November 9, at 6.44am.
He said the probationary driver was clocked at 105kmh in a 80kmh zone.
The woman also recorded a positive preliminary breath test and soon after an evidentiary reading of .161.
Sergeant Walkley said the woman's car was seized, impounded for a month, which will attract towing and storage fees in excess of $1100.
The driver will be summoned to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed for speeding and drink driving.
The woman told police officers that she had been drinking overnight and drove to Port Fairy to see the sun rise over the ocean.
"There was no excuse for her driving," Sergeant Walkley said.
"This was a probationary driver who was subject to a zero blood alcohol driving condition and she was more than three times the alcohol limit for a fully licensed driver."
The Port Fairy sergeant said the P-plater was inexperienced, speeding and driving while heavily intoxicated.
"All other road users were put at risk," he said.
