On a day where runs were at a premium, one player stood out

ONE player stood out in a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association game where seven batsmen were dismissed for ducks on a challenging wicket.
West Warrnambool cricketer Joe Nyikos defied the conditions at Reid Oval to make a well-earned 61 off 110 deliveries against reigning premier Nestles on Saturday, November 11.
His patient knock helped the Panthers post 141 before they stunned the Factory, dismissing them for just 49 runs in 18.4 overs.
Runs were at a premium.
Just four Panthers' batsmen made it to double figures while Factory skipper Geoff Williams (26) was the only opposition player to do so as his teammates were sent packing.
West Warrnambool playing coach Tyler Fowler was rapt with his team's performance, praising Nyikos for his significant contribution.
The Panthers found themselves struggling at 4-11 before gradually turning their fortunes around.
"Joey, it was a match-winning knock from him really. It was one of the real gusty knocks," Tyler said.
"The 60-odd he made was worth double on that deck. He put a lot of value on his wicket and just dug in when a few others of us couldn't do it."
Nyikos' form is of no surprise to his coach.
"He trains hard and works hard every Tuesday, Thursday night and every time he's in the nets he makes sure he gets something out of it," Tyler said.
"I think he's just going to continue to get better and better every year and every week."
Tyler's younger brother Isaac used his medium pace to rattle Nestles, taking 5-17.
"We knew it wouldn't be an easy deck to bat on but we though it would be touch-and-go whether it (141) would be enough," he said.
"Isaac bowled really well, didn't over-pitch or drop short. He let it swing a bit."
The Panthers (4-2) sit second on the ladder behind Russells Creek (5-1).
"Not really landing any big gun recruits in the off-season, (for) the talent we've actually got at the club to stand up and get a few wins early has been really good," he said.
