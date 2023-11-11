The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

On a day where runs were at a premium, one player stood out

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
November 12 2023 - 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Warrnambool cricketer Joe Nyikos was patient and earned the rewards with a half century on a tricky Reid Oval wicket. Picture by Sean McKenna
West Warrnambool cricketer Joe Nyikos was patient and earned the rewards with a half century on a tricky Reid Oval wicket. Picture by Sean McKenna

ONE player stood out in a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association game where seven batsmen were dismissed for ducks on a challenging wicket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.