The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Lawn bowler enjoys sport which is 'difficult to master'

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
November 11 2023 - 6:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Pierce plays lawn bowls with Mortlake's division one weekend pennant side. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Scott Pierce plays lawn bowls with Mortlake's division one weekend pennant side. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

SCOTT Pierce's commitment to his lawn bowls club stretches beyond the greens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.