Lawn bowler enjoys sport which is 'difficult to master'

SCOTT Pierce's commitment to his lawn bowls club stretches beyond the greens.
The Western District Playing Area division one competitor has been Mortlake's secretary for a decade.
Pierce, 46, has enjoyed the role but plans to take a step back come the end of the 2023-24 season.
"What keeps me busy is being secretary of the bowls club," he said during Mortlake Blue's 65-61 shot win against City Gold on Saturday, November 11.
"This is my last season."
Pierce moved to Mortlake 16 years ago with his wife Tracy and has been a regular at the town's bowls club for a decade.
"It took 10 years to be an overnight success and here we are," he joked.
"I played a few years beforehand in Warrnambool but when I moved out to Mortlake is when I really took it on because I was just learning before I moved."
The intricacies of the sport are what appeal to Pierce, who is playing lead in experienced skipper George Draffen's rink this season.
Pierce helped the rink to a 30-14 victory against City Gold's Bruce Collie.
"It is one of those games that you can get the grasp of pretty quickly but it's one of those ones that's a bit more difficult to master," he said.
"Anyone can pick up a bowl, aim it and get somewhere close, it's when you have to get really close and be consistent at it, that's harder.
"I like the challenge. I started working up through the ranks.
"I think I have won B grade four out of the last five years at the club and am hoping to do it in A grade this year."
Pierce, whose career started in division four, jumped into division one two years ago and is relishing the chance to learn from Draffen.
"George is fantastic value and a club champion, a region champion for pairs and mixed pairs and stuff like that," he said.
"He's done the lot really and playing with a person like George, who is a great fella, I keep pinching myself."
Mortlake Blue made finals last season and Pierce is bullish about its chances this campaign too.
"Last year was the closest we've got to a grand final for a long while now," he said.
"We have a very good chance (this season) and it's up to us to make that happen."
In other round five games, Koroit Blue was too strong for City Red 69-44 in the top-of-the-table clash.
It was City Red's first loss of the season.
Warrnambool Gold snared a narrow two-shot win against club-mate Warrnambool Blue, Timboon Gold defeated Dennington Jets 66-51 and Dunkeld Blue overcame Port Fairy Red by seven shots to be on the cusp of the top-four with a 3-2 record.
