Locals relish opportunity to exhibit at much-loved town show

The much-loved Koroit Agricultural Show saw plenty of local exhibitors show off their animals, produce and handy work.
It was the second year back for the show after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like last year's show, entry was free, which helped draw a crowd.
Show secretary Julie Houlihan said Koroit and district locals were the backbone of the event, with exhibitors supporting their hometown show.
"This year was again well supported, entries were on par with other shows around the district," she said.
"The pavilion was great, with lots of beautiful roses and home-made produce. It's always wonderful to see locals entering, they take real pride in gathering up their flowers and roses, vegetables and baking cakes, bread, chutneys and relishes to enter."
Mrs Houlihan said this year the poultry section was a highlight.
"The chooks had heaps of entries, it was great to see," she said.
"There was young and old exhibitors and everyone was very supportive of each other."
There was plenty on offer, with a handful of rides and a petting zoo for the kids, and the beaut ute competition for the grown ups.
There was also a range of animal judging and equestrian competitions, with the quality as high as ever, Mrs Houlihan said.
