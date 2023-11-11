City auctions pass in as rate hike unsettles buyers

Warrnambool has recorded a disappointing auction weekend, with both scheduled auctions fizzing on Saturday.
The results came on the heels of the first interest rate hike in four months, a decision agents said had pushed buyers into a conservative frame of mind as Christmas approaches.
A four-bedroom, two bathroom home in a quiet pocket of north Warrnambool passed in on a vendor's bid. The blond-brick 1960s house in St James Crescent had been fully renovated, with central heating, a solar system and a large alfresco area. But it wasn't enough to get a sale under the hammer.
Harris & Wood agent Matthew Wood said the auction had been a little flat, with just 15 people turning up, despite 50 groups inspecting the home since it went on the market. But Mr Wood said the failure to sell under the hammer hadn't surprised him.
"There was a mix of groups at the auction, with a couple of them who were probably not in a position to bid who were keen to negotiate an offer afterwards," Mr Wood said.
"One party had made a conditional offer on Wednesday that hadn't been accepted, so now it's just a matter of negotiating.
"Both interested groups are first home buyers, so I'm confident of having a sold sticker up by Monday or Tuesday."
The property had a price guide of $590,000-$620,000.
Meanwhile a centrally located brick unit at 1/50 Jamieson Street also failed to sell and will be listed for private sale for $430,000-$470,000.
The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is a stone's throw from the Warrnambool Botanic Gardens and Aquazone, but passed in on a vendor's bid of $390,000 on Saturday morning.
Ray White agent Fergus Torpy said there was an "interested party" who had come forward after the auction and negotiations had started.
The Standard had reported in August that buyers were "flooding" back into the local real estate market after the Reserve Bank of Australia ended its run of 12 interest rate rises in 13 months. But the RBA's decision to once again raise rates may have dented the confidence buyers had built up in recent months.
The latest real estate data showed average house prices in Warrnambool had fallen several per cent since peaking at the start of 2023.
Mr Wood said he wasn't convinced the latest rate rise had scared buyers off, but he said it had made them more cautious.
"People are definitely being more conservative since the rise, especially buyers in that middle and lower section of the market," he said.
"The top end hasn't really been affected, which is probably partly to do with demographics. You find buyers in the higher bracket are older and were around back when rates were higher than they are now, whereas you've got a lot of younger and first home buyers in the lower brackets who aren't used to seeing these interest rate numbers."
Mr Wood said he thought buyers would remain wary through the summer, although he thought general interest would stay strong.
"I'm surprised the RBA raised rates with Christmas around the corner, because it risks denting retail confidence through the holidays. I think a lot of potential home buyers will be thinking about the festive season," he said.
"Having said all that, there's still really strong interest from buyers, so it's a matter of adjusting expectations and strategy to reflect the rate context."
