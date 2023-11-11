The Standard
City auctions pass in as rate hike unsettles buyers

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 11 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:37pm
An attractive 1960s blond brick house in north Warrnambool failed to sell on Saturday, November 11, in a sign buyers were wary following another interest rate rise.
Warrnambool has recorded a disappointing auction weekend, with both scheduled auctions fizzing on Saturday.

