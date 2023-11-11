Gravel, guts and glory as Dirty Warrny winners crowned

TIM Cutler's win in the second Dirty Warrny was a tale of redemption after a fall denied him a chance to finish the inaugural gravel race.
The Portland-based cyclist, who will ride for newly-formed National Road Series team Royal Bikes in 2024, completed the bulk of the 246-kilometre trek from Geelong to Warrnambool solo on Saturday, November 11.
He crossed the Lake Pertobe finish line in seven hours, 49 minutes and 26 seconds, winning from Horsham-raised Mark O'Brien (7:54:17) and Hayden Jarvis (7:58:32).
Experienced rider Matilda Raynolds, who has had success in the famed Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic, was the first female home in 8:41:24 after edging out reigning champion Courtney Sherwell in a sprint finish.
Cutler, 28, said he was "surprised" to take out the win.
"I was sick two weeks ago and came into the race with really low expectations to be honest," he said.
"Anyone who does gravel racing in Australia would say this is probably the biggest race we have, so it really means a lot, it's incredible."
The victory came 12 months after Cutler, who works on his family's strawberry farm making ice cream, crashed 110km into the race's maiden edition.
"I was with the bunch that went onto win the race," Cutler said.
"I am happy to come back and get some redemption."
Cutler, who took up competitive riding six years ago and completes up to 700km on the bike each week, believes he rode solo for more than 210km of the race.
"I attacked the break and the peloton let me go and it was their mistake in the end," he said.
"I am pretty much a local (being from Portland) so it was really nice on the way into town to have a lot of people from the local cycling club and people I knew congratulating me."
Australian rider Raynolds, who is now based in New Zealand, was in awe of the event, praising its safety measures and organisation.
"I haven't done this event so I wasn't sure what to expect and it was actually unreal," she said.
"It was really hard though. We had a cross headwind the last 100km and it felt like no matter where you were, you were exposed."
Raynolds would love to defend her title.
"People ask me that every year after the Melbourne to Warrny (cycling classic) and I say 'absolutely not' and I keep turning up," she said.
"I won't lie this time, I'd like to come back to (the Dirty Warrny) knowing a bit more about what it's like now."
The style of racing is "so much harder" but Raynolds enjoys the added challenge.
"This is the future. Gravel will outdo road racing in years to come," she said.
"In road racing there's a lot of on and off (in intensity) and in gravel racing because you're in soft gravel and sand, you're just grinding all day.
"I have just got my highest training stress score ever - I didn't even know it could go that high."
Warrnambool-based, Hamilton-raised competitor Jack Aitken was unsure if he'd ride in the second edition of the Dirty Warrny after sustaining injuries in a race fall in the lead-up.
But he decided to try his luck in the 140km Forrest to Warrnambool section and was rewarded with a clear victory.
Aitken, 28, finished the course in 4:23:25 ahead of Harry Willen (4:35:21) in second and Sam Satchell (4:48:00) in third.
Port Fairy teenager Cadel Howie was fourth, finishing in 4:54:11.
He broke away at the 17km mark and maintained his buffer.
"I was injured a couple of weeks ago (at another gravel race at Beechworth) and didn't know if I would get through it," Aitken said.
"I hurt my hand and knee but it's not too bad now. It's not ideal but good enough to ride anyway.
"I'd entered so I thought I may as well."
Aitken said the course was "pretty smooth" but wind was a factor "especially in the second half".
He did the Geelong to Warrnambool 246km distance in the gravel race's first edition in 2022.
He plans to return to that section in 12 months' time.
Road racing, including December's Tour of Bright, is on the osteopath radar while he plans to have another crack at the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic.
Kathryn Woolston was the first female home in the 84km distance, finishing in 5:15:38.
A promising teenager who races on all surfaces was the first person across the line in the new 84km Timboon to Warrnambool gravel race.
Glen Waverley-based Thomas Jackson, 15, finished the course in 3:10:20.
He was part of a three-person group which featured his cycling mates Hayden Vimpani (3:10:40) and Ruby Taylor (3:10:46) who he "rides a lot with back home".
"They kept me encouraged so that was pretty good," he said.
Jackson, who rides for Blackburn Cycling Club, said he was thrilled with the result in just his second gravel race.
"My mum told me about it about four weeks ago," he said.
"It was a good track today, I liked it. The hills I quite liked but the 25km of just straight, flat road was hard because we had a headwind as well."
Jackson, who followed his parents into the sport, is eager to compete at a high level on the road racing scene.
