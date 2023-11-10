Crews tackle tyre fire which spread on paddock

Crews have raced to contain a tyre fire on a paddock in Noorat.
A CFA spokesperson told The Standard the fire at Pontings Road - about one kilometre from the Princes Highway - had begun spreading to grass when they were called at about 5pm on Friday, November 10.
Seven vehicles including from Terang, Noorat, Boorcan, Mortlake and Dixie attended and were able to contain the fire in about 20 minutes.
It comes as the CFA announced the fire danger period for the south-west would begin on Monday, November 20.
CFA deputy chief officer south west Adrian Gutsche said the forest areas of the region were beginning to dry out.
"Communities may still see some green conditions across grassed areas however the underlying grass conditions are conducive to carrying fire," he said.
"With the dryness of the forest, there is the risk that if fires start they will take hold in forested areas hence the implementation of the Fire Danger Period."
