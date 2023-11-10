The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Crews tackle tyre fire which spread on paddock

JG
By Jessica Greenan
November 10 2023 - 5:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crews tackle tyre fire which spread on paddock
Crews tackle tyre fire which spread on paddock

Crews have raced to contain a tyre fire on a paddock in Noorat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.