Acting CEO appointed at south-west council

An acting chief executive officer has been appointed at Glenelg Shire Council after weeks of uncertainty.
The council appointed Greg Wood to the position for six months at a confidential unscheduled meeting on Friday, November 10, 2023. He replaces CEO Paul Phelan, who resigned for personal reasons in October, within a week of two councillors, Jayden Smith and Chrissy Hawker.
Mr Wood will begin the role on Monday, November 13 after seven years as CEO at Hindmarsh Shire Council in the Wimmera region.
Glenelg mayor Karen Stephens welcomed Mr Wood's appointment.
"Mr Wood brings a wealth of experience to Glenelg Shire following his successful term at Hindmarsh Shire," she said.
The process for appointing a permanent CEO will be guided by two municipal monitors appointed by Local Government Minister Melissa Horne to identify what support the council needed.
Ms Horne has appointed Jim Gifford as the first monitor with the second to be confirmed once probity processes were completed.
"I know Jim Gifford will use his experience, skills and knowledge to great effect in this important task," Ms Horne said.
"(The) residents of Glenelg Shire deserve a council that represents their needs and municipal monitors have a great record in helping councils improve performance and deliver the services the community expects."
Ms Horne said Mr Gifford had considerable experience in state and local government and was a specialist in electoral and governance matters.
She said he was previously an executive at Local Government Victoria, working with councils to train councillors and advise councils on their requirements under the Local Government Act 2020.
The monitors were appointed following a request from then-mayor Scott Martin for intervention that cited issues with culture in the council organisation.
Cr Martin previously told The Standard he initiated it because the organisation needed to perform at its top level.
"In my opinion we currently weren't here to serve the constituents and provide the best outcome for our ratepayers," he said.
The monitors remain in the role for a three-month period to February 13, 2024. The monitors will compile a report to submit to the minister.
