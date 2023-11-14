The Standard
Million-dollar motel expansion in seaside tourist town one step closer

By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 15 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 10:53am
A VCAT-mediated outcome has brought the expansion of Port Campbell's Southern Ocean Motor Inn one step closer.
A Port Campbell motel expansion will go ahead at a reduced height after residents objected to the $1.8 million project.

