Million-dollar motel expansion in seaside tourist town one step closer

A Port Campbell motel expansion will go ahead at a reduced height after residents objected to the $1.8 million project.
Corangamite Shire Council had decided to grant a permit for 16 extra units and a function centre to be developed at the Southern Ocean Motor Inn.
But residents objected to the height and access to proposed rear units, lack of car parking, the use of the function room and removal of native vegetation.
In a mediated outcome at the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, the parties agreed an internal pedestrian pathway would be relocated and the maximum height of raked boat-house style roofs on each of the rear motel suites would be reduced.
The total building height of the buildings located along the rear boundary was reduced by 73 centimetres to 20.70 metres above sea level.
The parties agreed the function room would have a 50-person limit - subject to council approval to extend the number - and be only booked by patrons of the motel.
Best Hooper Lawyers' Edward Mahony, representing the motel, said his client was "very pleased".
"The redevelopment provides an excellent new high-end accommodation option for the millions of tourists exploring this stretch of the iconic coastline with spectacular breaking water, cliff and reserve views," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.