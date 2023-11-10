Tackle Shack: Fishing on the improve as summer approaches

The summer feeling has hit and with it the fishing has started to improve too with some species coming in that we haven't seen since last summer.
The warmer months mean one thing in the south west and that is king fish.
There has been some smaller fish caught already off Portland around the ship anchorage in the bay.
Although these "rats" as they are known aren't massive, they certainly prove hard fighting when anglers are chasing salmon and these guys are mixed in with them.
Most of these fish are getting caught by anglers trolling small skirts behind the boat looking for some bait for the gummy shark fishing that is happening at the minute.
The old saying that 'where there is small ones there will be big ones' is certainly going to be tested after this weekend with some warm days at the back end of this working week.
The popular Sluggo 12" plastics will be the hot lures thrown at them especially once the fish are spotted on the surface or anglers begin to fish shallower for them. One thing you must do is rig them with a swivel or else you'll have all sorts of line twist.
You can either rig one up on the front of the sluggo with a split ring or you can have a length of leader with one on it. Either way works well and will eliminate most of the line twist. The beauty of these lures is they have a great action that tends to draw a strike from fish that are maybe not looking to eat.
They are also a very versatile lure that can be trolled or cast depending on the situation. Most anglers will troll them in the prop wash behind the boat until they either see a school or hook up to one.
Both techniques have proven deadly over previous years and I can't see this season being any different. Not only have anglers been tangling with some great pelagic such as king fish but the bottom species have also fired right up especially the gummy and school shark.
Some ripper shark have been landed off Warrnambool recently.
None bigger than Neil Clarke's 28.8kg gummy which was caught on a unique technique of a tuna blood line inside a stocking.
No idea what made him think of doing that but he was able to get three gummies from the one piece of bait. Just goes to show that it pays to think outside the box sometimes and try different things. Tony Read went the traditional way and used fresh wrasse on a Black Magic Snapper Snack to land his 25kg cleaned gummy which was also caught off Warrnambool.
These sharks are spread right out and will only become more prevalent in the coming weeks. Remember this time of year to check all the bigger sharks for live pups and release where possible. It's a bad feeling when you open a big girl up and find out it has a heap of pups inside and you haven't checked.
The Glenelg River is back up and running for mulloway with some nice fish caught in the higher sections of the river.
Robby and Rambo fished down from Sapling Creek on fresh squid rings and pilchard mix. The boys landed a few undersized fish along with three legal fish to 87cm. Robby said it was quiet and then all of a sudden they started biting well in the middle of the night and very early in the night.
They started biting like small bream and then finally had a crack when something switched them on. These fish can be right under your nose and not want a bar of anything and then bang they turn on.
If you sound up fish then I would suggest you stay in that area and wait until they fire up which could be minutes or it could be hours. The bream and perch fishing has also been great up river with some solid fish coming off edges and the first drop offs. Anywhere there seems to be mud the fishing has been great.
Soft plastics such as the Hurricane Sprat 65 and hybrid 85's have been fishing quite well and the ever reliable Zman Grub and Slim Swim in Motor Oil is also a great option.
Cranka Crabs have also been working well on the rock walls cast right in tight and worked out slowly.
These warmer nights are a great chance to target perch on the surface up river. The Curdies River has been fishing well for perch in the early mornings on Daiwa Double Clutches worked along the reeds and the shallow reefs.
Slowly twitching these lures with pauses will entice bites from a range of different species in all our estuaries.
With some solid weather windows now in our sights we should see some great captures of a variety of species. If you do happen to catch something worth sharing and would like to do so then sent it into us via email or by our social media platforms.
