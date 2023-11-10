The Standard
830 hectares of south-west land handed to park authority

By Jessica Greenan
November 10 2023
About 830 hectares of land across Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire will now be managed by the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority.
About 830 hectares of land and sea previously managed by south-west councils and other authorities have been transferred to the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority.

