830 hectares of south-west land handed to park authority

About 830 hectares of land and sea previously managed by south-west councils and other authorities have been transferred to the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority.
That includes the Curdies Inlet foreshore, Irvine Reserve, Peterborough beach foreshore, bush areas along the headland and a roadside reserve in Port Campbell.
It also includes landlord responsibility for the Port Campbell Caravan Park and Peterborough Caravan Park.
In a statement, a GORCAPA spokesperson said the transfer signified its first step into the western end of the Great Ocean Road, having previously held land management responsibility for the area spanning from Torquay to Cape Otway.
In the short to medium term, the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action, the councils and Parks Victoria would continue to provide maintenance services across the transferred areas of land on its behalf to ensure consistency.
During that time, the spokesperson said GORCAPA would engage with Peterborough and Port Campbell communities and stakeholders to best understand the areas and shape future management plans.
It comes after Corangamite Shire Council announced it would transfer management of three hectares of crown land it was responsible for to GORCAPA on November 1.
That included the corner of the Great Ocean Road and Port Campbell-Cobden Road (0.201 hectares), Headland Reserve (1.590 hectares) and the War Memorial and car park (0.357 hectares).
