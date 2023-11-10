Contract extension for inaugural Bombers coach

Warrnambool's Natalie Wood has signed a contract extension as Essendon's AFLW coach on the eve of the club's first finals appearance.
Wood, who will lead the Bombers in Sunday's AFLW elimination final against Geelong, is set to remain at the helm of the program until at least the end of the 2024 season.
She has a 10-10 record across her first two seasons in the job after joining Essendon as its inaugural women's coach in 2022.
Speaking to The Standard earlier this week after sealing a maiden finals campaign, Wood said the club's desire to play finals was what first convinced her to take on the role.
"That really drew me to Essendon, we know we're one of the last teams to come into the competition but we want to be in a hurry to set up a program that matches the already-established clubs," she said.
"It's always been that ambition (finals) but it's also really important to set processes and steps to go 'how do we get there' and whether that takes a year or five years, it's important to have the progressions outlined."
Meanwhile, Branxholme product Georgia Clarke has been named on Essendon's extended bench for Sunday's final.
The key defender said the Bombers would need to replicate their pressure from a 10-point win against the Cats at Warrnambool's Reid Oval in October in the re-match.
"It was one of our highest pressured games, even in the defensive-50," Clarke told essendonfc.com.au. "If we can do what we did in Warrnambool, we can definitely beat them again."
Geelong and Essendon play their elimination final at GMHBA Stadium at 1.05pm, Sunday, November 12, 2023.
