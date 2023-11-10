The Standardsport
Contract extension for inaugural Bombers coach

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
November 10 2023
Essendon AFLW coach Natalie Wood will remain on as senior coach in 2024. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool's Natalie Wood has signed a contract extension as Essendon's AFLW coach on the eve of the club's first finals appearance.

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

