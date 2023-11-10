Works stopped at The Stump over 'unapproved' renovations to historic pub

The new managers of Port Fairy's Caledonian Inn have been forced to halt renovations by Heritage Victoria after allegedly renovating the historic pub without a permit.
The McIlroy family decided to run the pub - known as The Stump to locals - in September 2023, having leased it out for decades. Before reopening to the public they opted to give the historic building a facelift, which is where they ran afoul of the state heritage watchdog.
Hotelier Mark McIlroy said the family was eagerly adapting its plans to ensure works could get back underway.
"We're working through it with Heritage Victoria and plan to be back on track by next week," Mr McIlroy said.
A government spokesperson confirmed Heritage Victoria had issued a stop work order to the McIlroys on October 16 following reports that works were allegedly taking place without approvals, including internal renovation and removal of flooring and ceilings. They said failure to comply with a stop order was a criminal offence attracting significant penalties.
All major works or activities to state-listed heritage places that could impact heritage values require a permit from Heritage Victoria. Maintenance, minor repair works and low impact activities are permit exempt.
The Caledonian Inn is both historically and architecturally significant as the oldest continuously licensed hotel in Victoria, having operated since 1844.
Mr McIlroy said Moyne Shire Council had also been helping with the heritage compliance process.
"The council has been a huge help," he said. "We want to showcase the heritage aspects of the building and do that with approval of Heritage Victoria.
"At the end of the day we have to do the right thing."
The council's environment, economy and place director Jodie McNamara said council experts were keen to help.
"Council's heritage advisor and planning team have been working with the owners of The Stump to assist them to work through the often complex - but important - heritage guidelines and requirements as they renovate the property ahead of a planned reopening," Ms McNamara said.
Work on the pub is likely to have been stopped for nearly a month by the time Heritage Victoria signs off on the renovation, but Mr McIlroy said he didn't think it would affect the scheduled reopening.
"We still hope to be open by Christmas," he said.
