'In great order': Champion trainer chasing more racing success

CHAMPION trainer Ciaron Maher is chasing more Group 1 success on the last day of the VRC Melbourne Cup Carnival at Flemington on Saturday, November 11.
Maher saddles up runners in two of the three Group 1 classics on a nine race program. Pride Of Jenni, a last start Group 1 winner lines up in the $3 million Champions Mile while Bella Nipotina takes her place in the $3 million Champions Sprint after her victory in a $3 million race over 1300 metres at Rosehill last Saturday.
The Winslow training export, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, said Pride Of Jenni and Bella Nipotina were in great shape leading into the final day of the carnival.
"Pride Of Jenni and Bella Nipotina came through their last start wins in great order," Maher told The Standard.
"They're both running in tough races on Saturday but you expect that when you're running in Group 1 races. They don't give Group 1 races away.
"The three Group 1s have attracted top class fields. We floated Bella Nipotina back from Sydney earlier in the week and I can't fault her condition. She's taken no harm from the float trip or her win at Rosehill.
"She's been a great mare for her connections. Imperatriz looks the one to beat in the Champions Sprint but she wouldn't want to do a thing wrong as Bella Nipotina should be finishing the race off strongly."
Pride Of Jenni ran her rivals ragged winning the Group 1 Empire Rose at Flemington last Saturday and Maher said the six-year-old mare hadn't put a foot wrong since that victory but faces a tougher task in the Champions Mile.
"The Champions Mile is a harder race for Pride Of Jenni than the Empire Rose," he said. "She's running against the top class milers. Pride Of Jenni's racing style is to push forward - it'll be interesting to see how she performs against elite company."
Former Koroit based jockey Declan Bates, who rode Pride Of Jenni to win the Empire Rose, has the ride on her in the Champions Mile. Warrnambool trainer Matthew Williams saddles up Loose On Gin in a $175,000 race for three-year-olds.
