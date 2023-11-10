Rural life and functionality meet in Koroit

It's very rare to live a quiet life on acreage and still be within minutes of so many services: schools, a pharmacy, supermarket, pubs, sporting reserve, playgrounds and community.
Nestled on three-acres (approx.), this property provides this perfect blend of rural life and functionality.
It encompasses a large house made up of three-living rooms, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large undercover entertainment area with woodfire pizza oven.
Outside is a double garage and rural shed, stockyards, water bore, troughs, a large garage/work shed, established trees and dual access via the main road side lane.
Positioned on the edge of Koroit, it's conveniently located a short-drive or walk to the main street, and one of Koroit's popular pubs, brewery and restaurants.
It's also just 10 minutes from the beautiful Killarney beach, Warrnambool and Port Fairy townships, and Tower Hill Reserve.
According to Jeremy Gleeson, director of Gleeson Real Estate, the property would suit a family, tradesperson, hobby farmer, floriculturist or horticulturalist.
"If you've been keeping an eye out for a house in the country - some acres, a home for the family, run a few sheep, a few cattle, or to have enough space to grow produce and have the kids go to school in town - it has arrived," he said.
The captivating residence has an array of standout features that make it truly exceptional.
Step inside this beautiful home and you will be greeted by a sense of warmth and comfort. The floorplan of this property is impressive, with spacious living spaces that cater to family gatherings, children and moments of relaxation.
The design allows for a seamless flow between rooms, promoting an open and inviting atmosphere throughout.
The main bedroom is a true sanctuary, with an expansive walk-in robe and ensuite - the perfect space to rejuvenate after a long day.
Adding to the charm of this lifestyle property are the multiple wood fireplaces strategically positioned throughout the home, exuding warmth and creating a cosy atmosphere during the cooler months.
These fireplaces not only serve as a functional heating source, but also enhance the overall aesthetic appeal and character of the property.
Don't miss this opportunity to live the life you've always wanted. Contact the agency today for more information.
