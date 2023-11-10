The Standard
Rural life and functionality meet in Koroit

By House of the Week
November 10 2023 - 11:29am
  • 4 BED | 2 BATH | 6 CAR
  • 116 Koroit-Woolsthorpe Road, Koroit
  • $1,075,000 - $1,125,000
  • Gleeson Real Estate
  • Agent Jeremy Gleeson 0431 767 855
  • Inspect: Saturday, 12.15pm - 12.45pm

It's very rare to live a quiet life on acreage and still be within minutes of so many services: schools, a pharmacy, supermarket, pubs, sporting reserve, playgrounds and community.

