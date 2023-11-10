Teen who torched toilet block ordered to pay $13k damage bill

An 18-year-old has been ordered to pay a $13,000 damage bill after torching paper in a central Warrnambool public toilet block.
Nikita Morris-Cowan pleaded guilty to arson in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, November 10.
Police told the court Morris-Cowan and a 15-year-old co-accused attended at the Gilles Street toilet block late at night on September 25 and lit toilet paper which led to a fire in a toilet cubicle.
About 10.30pm, Fire Rescue Victoria officers attended at Gilles Street 10.28pm to put out the fire.
A lawyer for Morris-Cowan said her client had been diagnosed with a number of conditions and was supported by a National Insurance Disability Scheme package.
The accused said they couldn't remember the incident and a girlfriend labelled the offending "stupid".
The lawyer said it was not clear who's idea it had been to light the fire or who had actually lit it.
"It was spontaneous, not planned. There's no rational explanation," she said.
Magistrate Franz Holzer told Morris-Cowan he was making a restitution order even though the young person had a limited capacity to pay.
Supporting documentation from the Warrnambool City Council indicated the damage bill for the fire was $13,000.
Mr Holzer said the maximum penalty for arson was 10 years' imprisonment and there was no good reason for Morris-Cowan's offending in the company of a 15-year-old co-accused.
He described lighting the fire as stupid, irresponsible and dangerous and that people would not have been able to use the facility, which was a significant inconvenience.
"This sort of behaviour is unacceptable, totally unacceptable," Mr Holzer said.
Morris-Cowan was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond and a separate order was made to pay the $13,000 compensation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.