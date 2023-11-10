Recruit with VFL experience has 'a lot to offer group', says coach

A recruit with state level experience is expected to bolster a rising Hampden league club's midfield-forward line stocks.
Port Fairy has signed Tyrone Ross for the 2024 season, with Ross and his young family moving to the seaside town from Ballarat.
Ross is no stranger to the Hampden league, having played at Hamilton Kangaroos for two seasons in 2018 and 2019. He also started out at Hamilton (Magpies) in the Western Border Football League.
He later graduated to the TAC Cup (now Coates Talent League) with North Ballarat Rebels before playing two seasons of VFL for North Ballarat in 2011 and 2012.
Ross, who didn't play football in 2023, most recently lined up for Buninyong in the Central Highlands league in 2021 and 22.
Seagulls coach Dustin McCorkell was thrilled to get Ross and his family on-board at the club.
"He's moving down this way, he's got family down here so it's worked out well to get him involved in the footy club," McCorkell told The Standard. "It's worked out ideal for us."
The second-year coach, who expects to use Ross through the midfield and forward line, believes he will prove a positive addition to the playing group.
"He's got experience and talent," McCorkell said of Ross.
"He knows the competition well, he had a few years up at Hamilton and played some really good footy for them.
"Even though he had a year off football last year, he's still 31 years of age and has a lot to offer our group in terms of being able to play some great football but also being able to share his experience at VFL level and playing up at Ballarat.
"He'll be great for our whole group."
Alongside Ross, Port Fairy has picked up Joel Moloney (Kolora-Noorat) and teenager Connor McDonald (Koroit) for 2024, while Andy McMeel and Kurt Smith have departed for Russells Creek.
McCorkell said the Seagulls, who recruited heavily last season, were hoping to find improvement within their list.
"To be able to add four or five players as well, to add some quality but also some depth to our list, we're going along pretty good at the moment with what we're doing," he said.
Port Fairy kicks off its pre-season next week.
