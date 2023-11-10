The Standardsport
Recruit with VFL experience has 'a lot to offer group', says coach

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 10 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 11:46am
Port Fairy's newest recruit Tyrone Ross last played in the Hampden league in 2019 with Hamilton. File picture
A recruit with state level experience is expected to bolster a rising Hampden league club's midfield-forward line stocks.

